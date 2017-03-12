Vermont in for Another Big Lyme Disea...

Vermont in for Another Big Lyme Disease Season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

For the past decade, tick-borne Lyme disease has been on the rise in New England. When the Vermont Health Department started tracking the disease in 1990, they found only 14 cases in the state, according to Bradley Tompkins, an infectious disease specialist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC