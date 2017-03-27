Uh-Oh: There Could Be a Lot More Ticks This Year

Runners in the Northeast who love long workouts on wooded trails may want to take extra precautions this summer to avoid ticks and the possibility of Lyme disease. Rick Ostfeld, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, said this could be a particularly risky year for anyone who enjoys escaping to the dense, tree-covered trail areas of New York and Connecticut because of an expected high number of ticks.

