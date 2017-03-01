Tick-Infested Migratory Birds Help Sp...

Tick-Infested Migratory Birds Help Spread Lyme Disease

Migrating bird species that carry the ticks responsible for Lyme disease and other diseases forage close to the ground in large wooded areas, according to a recently published study by Christine Parker, a graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois' Prairie Research Institute, Illinois Natural History Survey.

