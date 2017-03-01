Tick-Infested Migratory Birds Help Spread Lyme Disease
Migrating bird species that carry the ticks responsible for Lyme disease and other diseases forage close to the ground in large wooded areas, according to a recently published study by Christine Parker, a graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois' Prairie Research Institute, Illinois Natural History Survey.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
