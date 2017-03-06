Suny Esf Syracuse Warns Students To L...

Suny Esf Syracuse Warns Students To Look-Out For Blacklegged Ticks

Friday Mar 3

With the recent warm weather in Syracuse , it prompted a tick advisory this past week to the students at SUNY ESF. SUNY ESF in Syracuse this week warned its students to be on the look-out for blacklegged ticks, which carry Lyme disease.

