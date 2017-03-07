Spring-like weather means an early return for Lyme disease
The warm weather is nice to take advantage of if you want to get outside, but even though it is nicer for people outside, it is also nicer for bugs. Warm weather generally brings out more bugs, and after a mild winter here in western Massachusetts, insects are coming out more quickly, especially ticks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC