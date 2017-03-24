Rozenboom Report - March 24, 2017

Rozenboom Report - March 24, 2017

A number of bills passed through the Senate this week including HF 577, which prohibits the Board of Medicine from disciplining a physician solely on their recommendation of a treatment for Lyme disease. This allows patients to get the treatment they need in our state instead of having to travel elsewhere to get treated.

