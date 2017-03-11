Quick takes a " March 11th
Bartholomew County resident Gary Poland discovered first-hand the difficulty in dealing with Lyme disease, the bacterial disease spread by black-legged ticks also known as deer ticks that produces symptoms - fever, headaches, fatigue, joint pain, skin rash - that often cause doctors to misdiagnose the problem. Poland wondered if he would die because he felt so awful.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
