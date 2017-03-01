OPINION: We must be vocal on Lyme diagnosis and treatments
The deer tick can spread Lyme disease in its nymph or adult stage. Lyme disease is not rare in Canada and that it is not easy to diagnose or easy to treat Improvements need to be made in how all stages of Lyme disease and co-infections are diagnosed and treated in this country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC