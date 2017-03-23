Officials warn of tick-borne illness exposure Read Story Michael Crowe
With the arrival of spring, animals are waking from winter hibernation across Tennessee including ticks. And with more people out enjoying nature, the potential for exposure to tick-borne illnesses is on the rise.
