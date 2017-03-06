Nasty summer on tap for Lyme disease ...

Nasty summer on tap for Lyme disease in Northeast, report predicts

New Jersey, while not exactly ground zero for Lyme, is close enough to its epicenter that every county has now reported multiple cases. There were nearly 5,000 cases reported in 2015, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, with Morris, Monmouth and Hunterdon counties alone accounting for a third of those cases.

