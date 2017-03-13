MP takes tour round Yeadon insect repellent firm
AN MP who is backing a campaign to raise awareness of Lyme Disease has visited a Yeadon-based insect repellent manufacturer. The company, which has been operating for more than 20 years, exports to about 40 countries with its range of Mosi-guard Natural insect repellents and ingredient, Citriodiol, which is derived from the oil of Lemon Eucalyptus trees.
