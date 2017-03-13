MP takes tour round Yeadon insect rep...

MP takes tour round Yeadon insect repellent firm

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

AN MP who is backing a campaign to raise awareness of Lyme Disease has visited a Yeadon-based insect repellent manufacturer. The company, which has been operating for more than 20 years, exports to about 40 countries with its range of Mosi-guard Natural insect repellents and ingredient, Citriodiol, which is derived from the oil of Lemon Eucalyptus trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC