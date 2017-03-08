MP Greg Mulholland with Lyme disease researcher and campaigner Michael J Cook
Otley-based Greg Mulholland joined campaigners and health professionals at an MPs drop-in session in Parliament in February. Organised by MP Teresa Pearce and her constituent Deb Collins, the main focus of the event was to form an All Party Parliamentary Group to push for action.
