Medical community warns of health dangers from climate change

Friday Mar 17

A collection of nearly half of the country's doctors and medical professionals is "sounding the alarm" that climate change is a danger to the health of Americans. The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health officially launched this week in D.C., the same day President Trump announced his budget proposal that cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by a third and reduced its staff by 3,200 positions.

