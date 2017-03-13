Medical community warns of health dangers from climate change
A collection of nearly half of the country's doctors and medical professionals is "sounding the alarm" that climate change is a danger to the health of Americans. The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health officially launched this week in D.C., the same day President Trump announced his budget proposal that cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by a third and reduced its staff by 3,200 positions.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
