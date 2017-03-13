Lyme Disease Soars in Michigan as Tic...

Lyme Disease Soars in Michigan as Tick Populations Grow

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Live Science

Cases of Lyme disease in Michigan have risen dramatically in recent years, and a new study links that trend to larger and more widespread tick populations. Researchers collected data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on 1,057 Lyme disease cases diagnosed between 2000 and 2014, and aligned them with a new analysis of tick distribution across the state.

