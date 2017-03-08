Lyme disease poses no greater risk to...

Lyme disease poses no greater risk to Louisiana in 2017

Louisiana residents can rest easy knowing that a reported spread of ticks -- and the tick-borne diseases that come with them -- to new areas in the U.S. is unlikely to affect the southern states in 2017. Scientists on NPR Monday reported that a mouse plague in parts of the Northeast last summer could foreshadow an increase in Lyme disease incidents this year.

