Lyme disease poses no greater risk to Louisiana in 2017
Louisiana residents can rest easy knowing that a reported spread of ticks -- and the tick-borne diseases that come with them -- to new areas in the U.S. is unlikely to affect the southern states in 2017. Scientists on NPR Monday reported that a mouse plague in parts of the Northeast last summer could foreshadow an increase in Lyme disease incidents this year.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
