Introducing Lyme Time
As a survivor of late stage neurological Lyme disease and four tick-borne co-infections and the president of Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education , I am thrilled to be working with VillageSoup-Courier Publications to bring you information every week on prevention of Lyme and tick-borne diseases. Since the Maine Center for Disease Control began collecting surveillance data in 2001, the number of new cases of Lyme has continued to grow across Midcoast Maine, with Knox County holding the number one spot for many, many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|19 hr
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC