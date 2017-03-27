Introducing Lyme Time

As a survivor of late stage neurological Lyme disease and four tick-borne co-infections and the president of Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education , I am thrilled to be working with VillageSoup-Courier Publications to bring you information every week on prevention of Lyme and tick-borne diseases. Since the Maine Center for Disease Control began collecting surveillance data in 2001, the number of new cases of Lyme has continued to grow across Midcoast Maine, with Knox County holding the number one spot for many, many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.