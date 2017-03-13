How author with disease undiagnosed f...

How author with disease undiagnosed for a decade is helping others

Yesterday Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Central Virginia author is sounding the alarm about a devastating disease she suffered that went undiagnosed for more than a decade. Karen Gloyer, who lives in Henrico County, had to learn to live again after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

