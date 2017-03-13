How author with disease undiagnosed for a decade is helping others
A Central Virginia author is sounding the alarm about a devastating disease she suffered that went undiagnosed for more than a decade. Karen Gloyer, who lives in Henrico County, had to learn to live again after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC