Growing concerns about ticks
Veterinarian Clayton Greenway looks over a dog at West Hill Animal Clinic, near Port Union Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E. "Ticks are now living all-year-round, that's changed in the last two to three years," said Clayton Greenway, who treats pets at West Hill Animal Clinic, near Port Union Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E. "I've seen more ticks on dogs in the last 2 1/2 years than I have in the last 15 years of practice. They're really becoming a hazard."
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
