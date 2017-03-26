Growing concerns about ticks

Veterinarian Clayton Greenway looks over a dog at West Hill Animal Clinic, near Port Union Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E. "Ticks are now living all-year-round, that's changed in the last two to three years," said Clayton Greenway, who treats pets at West Hill Animal Clinic, near Port Union Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E. "I've seen more ticks on dogs in the last 2 1/2 years than I have in the last 15 years of practice. They're really becoming a hazard."

