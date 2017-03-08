Gran with pain so severe she consider...

Gran with pain so severe she considered euthanasia cured by this remarkable technique

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: This Is Bristol

A grandmother had an electric wire inserted into her brain to stop crippling pain which felt like hundreds of nettle stings on her face. The world-leading treatment was carried out by Southmead neurosurgeon Nik Patel, who is only one of around three in the country who can perform the procedure.

