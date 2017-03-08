Gran with pain so severe she considered euthanasia cured by this remarkable technique
A grandmother had an electric wire inserted into her brain to stop crippling pain which felt like hundreds of nettle stings on her face. The world-leading treatment was carried out by Southmead neurosurgeon Nik Patel, who is only one of around three in the country who can perform the procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Bristol.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC