George West alum hopes to be cured of Lyme disease
Blanca DeLeon and her daughter, Candace, are all smiles as they face the possibility of a future free from the Lyme disease now that Candace has begun a new treatment. Candace DeLeon, despite daily enduring the challenges of Lyme disease, keeps smiling and remains optimistic that she one day will be cured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|38 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC