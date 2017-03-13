Fleas, ticks already becoming a problem

Fleas, ticks already becoming a problem

Manhattan Mercury

A mild winter and early spring in many parts of the country mean ticks and fleas are beginning to emerge, according to a Kansas State University veterinarian. "The season for itching and scratching is here, and your pets will need your help to ensure they stay healthy and free of infestation," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center's Pet Health Center.

