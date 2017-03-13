Fleas, ticks already becoming a problem
A mild winter and early spring in many parts of the country mean ticks and fleas are beginning to emerge, according to a Kansas State University veterinarian. "The season for itching and scratching is here, and your pets will need your help to ensure they stay healthy and free of infestation," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center's Pet Health Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC