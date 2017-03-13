Doctors say climate change is making Americans sicker.
Enter the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, an organization aiming to spread awareness about the health hazards of our overheating world. The group compiled the most common ones in a handy new report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC