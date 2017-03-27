Devon residents warned of tick bite risk
Devon County Council's public health team is warning people to be 'tick aware' as they get out and about in the countryside, due to the risk of health problems including Lyme disease. The advice comes during Tick Bite Prevention Week, a UK public health and awareness campaign to inform the public about the different ways to prevent tick bites.
