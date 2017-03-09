Data suggests 2017 carries a high ris...

Data suggests 2017 carries a high risk of Lyme disease

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Data suggest 2017 could be a high-risk year for Lyme disease in the Northeast, thanks at least in part to warm winter weather. Two ecologists, Felicia Keesing and Rick Ostfeld, told NPR that last summer's “mouse plague” in the Hudson River Valley signaled a more serious problem to come.

