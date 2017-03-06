Connecticut Scientist Predicts 'Difficult' Season for Lyme Disease
The northeast and Connecticut could be at greater risk for more cases of Lyme disease this year, according to the head of the state's tick testing program. At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, researchers tested a sample of 65 ticks submitted for testing and found half were carrying the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC