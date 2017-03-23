Connecticut officials bracing for bad year for ticks

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEW HAVEN - State officials say they've seen an increase in the number of ticks this year, including those carrying diseases. The Connecticut Post reports that more than 200 ticks have been submitted for testing to the state's Agricultural Experiment Station in March, compared to 14 in March 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.