Connecticut Lab Warns: Looks Like A Bad Year For Ticks, Lyme Disease

This year could be a bad one for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses in Connecticut, as an unusually high number of ticks have so far tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme, according to the Connecticut Post. Officials at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station told the Connecticut Post that so far in March, 231 ticks have been submitted for testing, of which 37 percent have tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

