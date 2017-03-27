Connecticut Lab Warns: Looks Like A Bad Year For Ticks, Lyme Disease
This year could be a bad one for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses in Connecticut, as an unusually high number of ticks have so far tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme, according to the Connecticut Post. Officials at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station told the Connecticut Post that so far in March, 231 ticks have been submitted for testing, of which 37 percent have tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|18 hr
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC