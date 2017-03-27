Connecticut Lab Warns: Looks Like A B...

Connecticut Lab Warns: Looks Like A Bad Year For Ticks, Lyme Disease

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

This year could be a bad one for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses in Connecticut, as an unusually high number of ticks have so far tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme, according to the Connecticut Post. Officials at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station told the Connecticut Post that so far in March, 231 ticks have been submitted for testing, of which 37 percent have tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) 18 hr Heal yourself 171
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC