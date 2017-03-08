Aylesbury daughter is trying to raise A 60,000 for dad's Motor Neurone Disease treatment
"Allan received the most devastating news in December 2014 , that he was suffering from a form of Motor Neurone Disease - a progressive disease involving degeneration of the motor neurons and wasting of the muscles, for which there is no cure. "After a friend suggested he look into the possibility that he may be suffering with Lyme Disease, also are dog died of Lyme disease in 2014 ,Allan was tested in the UK NHS and the results came back negative.
