A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for other ailments
If it wasn't for a bull's-eye rash 10 years prior, the achy joints, fatigue, brain fog and eventual locked jaw Victoria "Tori" Salerno has experienced as a teenager could have gone misdiagnosed for decades. The symptoms of Lyme disease are often attributed to other ailments and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome and thyroid disease.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
