A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme dise...

A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for other ailments

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Kenosha News

If it wasn't for a bull's-eye rash 10 years prior, the achy joints, fatigue, brain fog and eventual locked jaw Victoria "Tori" Salerno has experienced as a teenager could have gone misdiagnosed for decades. The symptoms of Lyme disease are often attributed to other ailments and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome and thyroid disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC