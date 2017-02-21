Why more people should know about the 'living nightmare' of Lyme Disease

"IN the fullness of time, the mainstream handling of chronic Lyme Disease will be viewed as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of medicine, because elements of academic medicine, elements of government and virtually the entire insurance industry have colluded to deny a disease." Those are the words of Dr Kenneth Liegner, an expert in Lyme Disease and other tick-borne diseases - following a cross-Parliamentary move to tackle the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.