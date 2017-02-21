Why more people should know about the 'living nightmare' of Lyme Disease
"IN the fullness of time, the mainstream handling of chronic Lyme Disease will be viewed as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of medicine, because elements of academic medicine, elements of government and virtually the entire insurance industry have colluded to deny a disease." Those are the words of Dr Kenneth Liegner, an expert in Lyme Disease and other tick-borne diseases - following a cross-Parliamentary move to tackle the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC