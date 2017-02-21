Why more people should know about the...

Why more people should know about the 'living nightmare' of Lyme Disease

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

"IN the fullness of time, the mainstream handling of chronic Lyme Disease will be viewed as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of medicine, because elements of academic medicine, elements of government and virtually the entire insurance industry have colluded to deny a disease." Those are the words of Dr Kenneth Liegner, an expert in Lyme Disease and other tick-borne diseases - following a cross-Parliamentary move to tackle the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan 29 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC