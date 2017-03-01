Warm Weather Brings Ticks Out Early I...

Warm Weather Brings Ticks Out Early In CNY

All it takes is a few days above freezing, and the ticks are active and looking for a host. With the impending arrival of Spring, you should protect your pets now.

