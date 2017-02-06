UTSA professor receives grant to study how Lyme disease survives in hosts
Janakiram Seshu, associate professor of biology and associate dean of The Graduate School at The University of Texas at San Antonio , has received a $404,250 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to support his research to better understand and prevent the spread of Lyme disease. "Dr. Seshu's top-tier efforts in infectious disease research are a source of immense pride for the UTSA College of Sciences," said George Perry, Semmes Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology and dean of the UTSA College of Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC