UTSA professor receives grant to stud...

UTSA professor receives grant to study how Lyme disease survives in hosts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: EurekAlert!

Janakiram Seshu, associate professor of biology and associate dean of The Graduate School at The University of Texas at San Antonio , has received a $404,250 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to support his research to better understand and prevent the spread of Lyme disease. "Dr. Seshu's top-tier efforts in infectious disease research are a source of immense pride for the UTSA College of Sciences," said George Perry, Semmes Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology and dean of the UTSA College of Sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan 29 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan 23 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC