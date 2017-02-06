UTSA professor receives grant to study how Lyme disease survives in hosts

Janakiram Seshu, associate professor of biology and associate dean of The Graduate School at The University of Texas at San Antonio , has received a $404,250 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to support his research to better understand and prevent the spread of Lyme disease. "Dr. Seshu's top-tier efforts in infectious disease research are a source of immense pride for the UTSA College of Sciences," said George Perry, Semmes Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology and dean of the UTSA College of Sciences.

