UI gets $1.8 million from CDC to study bug-borne diseases

The U.S. is not as well prepared to deal with illness spread by insects as most people may think. That's what a $10 million grant spread over five Midwestern universities, including the University of Illinois, is all about, said a researcher who will be leading work on vector-borne illness at the UI over the next five years.

