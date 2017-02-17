Overwhelming diagnosis: Tough detecti...

Overwhelming diagnosis: Tough detection complicates treatment

Friday Feb 17

Few Columbus residents know about an infectious disease that may have already infected more than 5,600 Hoosiers, according to a western Bartholomew County man. Gary Poland says that's why he began working with an Indianapolis nonprofit group to sponsor a presentation on the dangers of Lyme disease.

Synergy Protocol Jan 29
Could this be lyme? Jan '17
Lyme in mosquitoes Dec '16
Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16
Vitamin D Intolerance Sep '16
