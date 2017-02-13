Onondaga County Approves Deer Culling...

Onondaga County Approves Deer Culling in Winkworth Neighborhood

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Your News Now

Onondaga County is moving forward to reduce the growing deer population in one neighborhood. Tuesday, the legislature approved a deer culling program for the Winkworth neighborhood in the town of Onondaga.

Chicago, IL

