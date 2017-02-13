Mum with Lyme disease releases harrow...

Mum with Lyme disease releases harrowing footage to warn others about agony of infection

Heidi Luckraft, 34, is seen doubled up in pain after contracting the infection being bitten by a tick as she walked her dog in a Nottingham park A mum has released harrowing footage of her screaming in agony to warn others about the threat of Lyme disease . Heidi Luckraft, 34, contracted the infection after being bitten by a tick as she walked her dog in a Nottingham park four years ago.

