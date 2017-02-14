Movie talks about Lyme disease
Did you know Lyme disease cases have been reported in every state in the country? And the disease is often misdiagnosed as other illnesses, such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome or multiple sclerosis? The documentary "Under our Skin," which exposes the hidden story of Lyme disease, will be shown at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at YES Cinema, 328 Jackson St., Columbus. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the free showing.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
