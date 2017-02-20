MIT research could help Island tick p...

MIT research could help Island tick problem

Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology could one day be part of the arsenal used in the battle to reduce the incidence of tick-borne diseases on Shelter Island. Scientist Kevin Estvelt and his team at MIT's "Sculpting Evolution Group" are working on technology they hope will stop a number of serious diseases in their tracks, including malaria in Africa and India spread by mosquitoes.

