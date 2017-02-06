Lyme disease: One young woman's journey for recognition
"The last time I saw my specialist in Queensland he said: 'If this treatment doesn't work you'll have MS in five years and will be dead at 30'." She was sitting in the lounge room of her Adelaide home as she spoke in detail about her deadly diagnosis.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
