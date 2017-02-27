Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. Discusses Chronic Lyme Disease in New Book
Peer-reviewed guidelines from the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society has disclosed that despite scientific studies, the Center for Disease Control and Infectious Diseases Society of America dismiss any existence of chronic Lyme disease . Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. has compiled into a single volume a compelling argument that the disease does exist in his book, " In the Crucible of Chronic Lyme Disease " .
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
