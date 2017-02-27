Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. Discusses Chronic Lyme Disease in New Book

Peer-reviewed guidelines from the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society has disclosed that despite scientific studies, the Center for Disease Control and Infectious Diseases Society of America dismiss any existence of chronic Lyme disease . Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. has compiled into a single volume a compelling argument that the disease does exist in his book, " In the Crucible of Chronic Lyme Disease " .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.