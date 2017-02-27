Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. Discusses Ch...

Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. Discusses Chronic Lyme Disease in New Book

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Peer-reviewed guidelines from the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society has disclosed that despite scientific studies, the Center for Disease Control and Infectious Diseases Society of America dismiss any existence of chronic Lyme disease . Kenneth B. Liegner, M.D. has compiled into a single volume a compelling argument that the disease does exist in his book, " In the Crucible of Chronic Lyme Disease " .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan 29 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC