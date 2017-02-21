Gretchen Carlson To Host Global Lyme ...

Gretchen Carlson To Host Global Lyme Alliance Gala In Greenwich

Tuesday Feb 21

Television news anchor Gretchen Carlson, who will be the emcee for the Global Lyme Alliance's annual Greenwich Gala, knows first-hand the challenges of the disease: She was diagnosed with it in 2013. "I had a bull's-eye rash, but was told I didn't have Lyme disease," Carlson said.

