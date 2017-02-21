Gretchen Carlson To Host Global Lyme Alliance Gala In Greenwich
Television news anchor Gretchen Carlson, who will be the emcee for the Global Lyme Alliance's annual Greenwich Gala, knows first-hand the challenges of the disease: She was diagnosed with it in 2013. "I had a bull's-eye rash, but was told I didn't have Lyme disease," Carlson said.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
