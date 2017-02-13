Downtown: Tattoo shop's marathon event will benefit Lyme disease research
A Concord tattoo artist is planning a marathon day at his downtown shop Saturday, when all the proceeds from a slate of bright green designs will go to benefit Lyme disease research. Scott Flanders, the owner of Capital City Tattoo, said he's not sure exactly how many human canvasses he should expect.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan 29
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
