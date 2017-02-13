Canine Lyme Disease

Horse & Hound Veterinary Services has an in-house blood test to screen dogs for Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, and Ehrlichiosis - 3 distinct tick-transferred diseases. This test is very simple and only requires a tiny sample of blood and 8 minutes of your time for the results! You will know if your dog has any of these 3 diseases before leaving our clinic.

