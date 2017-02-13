Canine Lyme Disease

Canine Lyme Disease

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Herald Gazette

Horse & Hound Veterinary Services has an in-house blood test to screen dogs for Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, and Ehrlichiosis - 3 distinct tick-transferred diseases. This test is very simple and only requires a tiny sample of blood and 8 minutes of your time for the results! You will know if your dog has any of these 3 diseases before leaving our clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan 29 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan 23 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC