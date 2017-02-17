Anwar Hadid is Racist and Makes Fun o...

Anwar Hadid is Racist and Makes Fun of Koreans While Getting Treatment for Lyme Disease in Korea

17 hrs ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

After Gigi's racist "joke" against Asians was exposed, Korean netizens discovered that she wasn't the only racist one in the family. Bella and Anwar Hadid were in Korea 2 years ago where they were getting treatment for lyme disease at Yonsei Severance Hospital when Anwar posted this gem on Instagram: The caption says: had to stand outside bc the starbucks smelled like chocolate and onions Understandably, people were really mad.

