Anwar Hadid is Racist and Makes Fun of Koreans While Getting Treatment for Lyme Disease in Korea
After Gigi's racist "joke" against Asians was exposed, Korean netizens discovered that she wasn't the only racist one in the family. Bella and Anwar Hadid were in Korea 2 years ago where they were getting treatment for lyme disease at Yonsei Severance Hospital when Anwar posted this gem on Instagram: The caption says: had to stand outside bc the starbucks smelled like chocolate and onions Understandably, people were really mad.
