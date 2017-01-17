Your Apple Watch is replacing your doctor - smartwatch can tel...

Your Apple Watch is replacing your do...

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Daily Star

Smartwatches aren't just good for tracking your steps and relaying message alerts to your wrist, they can now predict when you're going to be ill. Using all of the sensors integrated into devices such as the Apple Watch or FitBit Blaze, researchers have found that your wrist tech can give you a heads-up on an impending cold or illness.

