Why Lyme disease is common in the north, rare in the south

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: These larval black-legged ticks, about two months old, were photographed in leaf litter in eastern Tennessee. view more The ticks that transmit Lyme disease to people die of dehydration when exposed to a combination of high temperature and lowered humidity, a new USGS-led study has found.

