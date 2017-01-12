Wearable biosensors can flag illness, Lyme disease, risk for diabetes; low airplane oxygen

Can your smart watch detect when you are becoming sick? A new study from Stanford, publishing January 12th, 2017 in PLOS Biology , indicates that this is possible. By following 60 people through their everyday lives, Stanford researchers found that smart watches and other personal biosensor devices can help flag when people have colds and even signal the onset of complex conditions like Lyme disease and diabetes.

