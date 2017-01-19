Ticks that spread Lyme disease now in half of US counties
Lyme disease is a mysterious, chronic condition that can lead to devastating symptoms, and a new study suggests the ticks that spread it may be increasing in numbers. The report, published Wednesday in the Journal of Medical Entomology , found that the blacklegged tick and the western backlegged ticks, two vectors of Lyme, have now been reported in nearly half of all U.S. counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC