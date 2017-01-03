Ticks that carry Lyme disease found i...

Ticks that carry Lyme disease found in eastern national parks

Lyme disease has been spreading across the United States over the past several decades, and a new study has confirmed that ticks carrying the disease are present in eastern national parks. According to the study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology , researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Park Service collected ticks along hiking trails in nine eastern national parks .

