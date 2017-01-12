Ticks that carry Lyme disease found in eastern national parks
Lyme disease has been spreading across the United States over the past several decades, and a new study has confirmed that ticks carrying the disease are present in eastern national parks. According to the study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology , researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Park Service collected ticks along hiking trails in nine eastern national parks.
